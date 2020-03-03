It’s the final countdown! Ahead of the Bachelor: Women Tell All special on Monday, March 2, Peter Weber had to choose his final 2 and send one woman home.

Following last week’s cliffhanger, Madison Prewett walked away as Peter, 28, begged her to stay. However, after he revealed he was intimate during his fantasy suite dates, she didn’t think she could continue. Meanwhile, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller weren’t thrilled that she would have given him an ultimatum.

Madison, 23, arrived late to the rose ceremony and admitted to Chris Harrison that she was confused after their last date. “I was falling in love with him and then last night happened, and now I don’t really know,” she said.

Peter gave his first rose to Hannah Ann, 23, then chose Madison for the second. Through tears, he asked if she’d accept his rose. She paused but ultimately said “Yeah.” He then asked, “You sure?” but she reassured him as they hugged.

The pilot then had to say goodbye to Victoria, 25. Before walking her to the car, the pair sat down and he tried to explain his choice.

“I just want you to know how real everything was for me. I swear to God, Victoria. And I was falling in love with you,” he said. “I just know that my heart is further along with the two other girls.”

When the Virginia native told him she felt stupid, he told her she shouldn’t. “You really put your heart out there,” he said. She was quick to respond: “I know and I don’t want to hear it. Truly, I don’t. I get it. I don’t know what to say. It is what it is.”

While in the car, Victoria started to cry and admitted she just wanted to find love: “Isn’t that what anyone’s hoping for?”

Peter then went back to Hannah Ann and Madison. When they raised their champagne glasses, Madison said, “Here’s to seeing if love can conquer all.”

While viewers will have to wait until next week’s two-night finale to find out who Peter chooses, the Women Tell All special gave Victoria a chance to talk to her ex again. When they came face to face this time, she was in much better spirits.

“I just want to say thank you just for how patient you were with me this whole entire season,” she said to Peter. “That means so much. Watching back, it’s like, ‘How is he dealing with me?'”

Victoria also apologized. “I put you through hell and you didn’t always deserve it,” she said with a giggle. Overall, they were in a good place and agreed they were able to grow from the experience.

“I’m just glad there’s no animosity because I adore you and the love that was there was real to me,” she said. “I know I’ve learned so much from you and our relationship and I’ll carry that into my next relationship.”

The Bachelor finale kicks off on ABC Monday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET.