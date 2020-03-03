Getting real. Peter Weber stands by Madison Prewett’s beliefs and honesty on The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t wish she’d been honest earlier.

“I don’t know, realistically, if that’s a week one-type conversation, but yes – in a perfect world – I wish I could have known that, no doubt,” the pilot, 28, said on the latest episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It made that week the hardest week of my life, and that was not easy at all.”

Ahead of fantasy suite week, Madison, 23, revealed to Peter that she wasn’t sure she’d be able to continue on if he slept with any of the other women.

“It is kind of a black-and-white situation. These are the expectations I have for myself. These are the expectations I have for our relationship,” she explained to Hannah Ann Sluss.

When it was time for their fantasy suite date, Madison revealed she was a virgin and if Peter had slept with Hannah Ann, 23, or Victoria Fuller, she would leave. He was honest and said that he had been “intimate,” and she walked away in tears.

“Don’t walk away. Don’t,” he begged her at the time. “I know I’m not perfect, not even close. If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away. Please don’t. I know that I hurt you and I’m sorry for that, but please don’t walk away from this. What do you need to do?”

Ultimately she left the date and he didn’t see her until the rose ceremony, which aired on Monday, March 2. While she was hesitant, she did accept the rose and landed in the final two with Hannah Ann.

“I will say, I told all the women from the very first night — I remember that, the toast — I said, ‘Be real with me. Share whatever is on your heart. I don’t care if you think I’m gonna like it or not. Just, I need to know that, and you need to be able to express that to me,’” Weber explained to hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the podcast.

The Bachelorette alum recently told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t believe Madison was actually giving an ultimatum. “I can’t fault her for sharing her heart,” he said during the Women Tell All taping.

As for how the season ends, that’s still up in the air.

The Bachelor finale airs on ABC Monday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET.