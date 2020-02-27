In her corner. The Bachelorette alum Luke Parker defended The Bachelor finalist Madison Prewett after her fantasy suite drama with Peter Weber.

“My face when the fantasy suite situation is too familiar,” the import/export manager, 24, captioned a photo via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, of his mouth wide open at the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival.

“With that being said I haven’t been watching this season but I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions,” he continued. “Keep doing you girl! #thebachelor #bachelorabc #fantasysuites #icantwatchanymore #justtryingtoworkout #crossfit #wzamiami #wodapalooza.”

Luke and Madison, 23, both had dramatic experiences when the fantasy suite dates rolled around on their respective seasons. The Georgia native infamously told Bachelorette Hannah Brown that he would “completely remove myself from this relationship” if she had sex with “one of multiple of these guys” on season 15 in 2019. Hannah, 25, informed him that she had, saying she “f–ked” Peter, 28, “in a windmill,” before retorting, “Jesus still loves me.”

Madison, for her part, expressed to Peter on the Monday, February 24, episode that “it would be really hard for me to move forward” in their relationship if he were intimate with any of the other women. However, the Alabama native insisted that it was not an ultimatum.

Host Chris Harrison compared the two instances on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” on Tuesday, February 25, saying, “Is Peter going to be treated the same, and is Madison going to be villainized the same way Luke P. was? It’s not completely dissimilar.”

Peter, meanwhile, defended Madison, telling Entertainment Tonight on Monday, “It made it an insanely, incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that. But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.”

Several other members of Bachelor Nation came to Madison’s defense too. Colton Underwood, who was a virgin when he was named the season 23 Bachelor in 2018, wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, “She knows what she signed up for and she also knows what she stands for. Good on you @madiprew.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.