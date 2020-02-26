Madison-Prewett's-Dad-Defends-Her-After-'Bachelor'-Fantasy-Suite-Debacle

Proud to be her father. Madison Prewett’s dad, Chad Prewett, spoke out on behalf of his daughter after her controversial fantasy suite stance on The Bachelor.

“America got to see tonight what I get to see every day. @madiprew,” the Auburn University basketball coach tweeted following the Monday, February 24, episode.

Madison, in turn, replied: “I love you dad.”

Chad went on to “like” several tweets about his eldest daughter’s upbringing. “Madison has been a breath of fresh air all season. I was so impressed with how eloquent she was in expressing herself with Peter last night,” one read. “Madi, thank you for your example! You are wise beyond your years… Wonderful parenting, too, Mom & Dad!”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I’m proud of Madi for standing up for her beliefs and knowing the man she’s meant to be with will embody what she’s looking for. #thebachelor.”

Madison, 23, set off a debate within Bachelor Nation after she told Peter Weber it would be difficult for her to move forward with him if he slept with Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller in the fantasy suites. The pilot, 28, admitted that he was “intimate” with others, leaving the foster parent recruiter in tears after revealing that she was saving herself for marriage.

The Alabama native noted how important her faith was to her and questioned whether she could continue on the show after learning that Peter disregarded her wishes. “Don’t walk away,” he begged as Monday’s episode concluded. “I know that I’ve hurt you and I’m sorry for that. Please don’t walk away from this.”

The leading man addressed the backlash to Madison’s views earlier this week. “I don’t feel like it was an ultimatum. I don’t,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that’s what she did.”

Peter insisted that she is not to blame for voicing her opinions. “Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that,” he added. “But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.”

Madison’s future on the show is up in the air, with the California native left to decide between her, Hannah Ann and Victoria at the as-yet-unseen rose ceremony.

