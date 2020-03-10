Peter Weber was torn between Madison and Hannah Ann during part 1 of the Bachelor season 24 finale on Monday, March 9.

Before Peter’s family met either woman, he filled them in on his squabble with Madison and admitted that he was intimate with others in the fantasy suite. Madison’s stance on the issue concerned them, but Peter informed them that she was the first person he fell in love with during the process.

Hannah Ann won over the Webers, especially because her bond with Peter reminded his parents of their relationship. They also seemed extremely compatible. Peter noted that nothing was lacking with Hannah Ann, but he only wanted to tell one woman he was in love with her at the end.

Peter and Madison later had a long talk before she met his family. She felt that he put his wants before hers in the fantasy suites, which she found hurtful. However, Peter pointed out that she was the only woman who didn’t share her feelings for him. Madison countered that she didn’t know how she felt then. Peter asked her to meet him halfway and work through it, but she didn’t know how. She reassured him that she would not give up and subtly told him she loved him. After her confession, Peter had no worries about their romance.

His family was not as certain. They immediately noticed the differences between Peter and Madison and doubted their relationship could survive in the real world. Peter mentioned that he would be abstinent until marriage, but his loved ones didn’t want anyone to change him. Madison and Peter’s mom even butted heads about her ultimatum, with Barbara telling her Peter’s decisions were up to him and Madison retorting that she would not apologize for her standards.

Barbara, in tears, told Peter that Madison was not there for him and she felt God answered her prayers by putting Hannah Ann in his life. His family noted that the Madison situation reminded them of Hannah Brown picking Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette. Barbara begged Peter not to let Hannah Ann go and to bring her home. Peter insisted that his family stop because their opinions were “destroying” him. They said they trusted him, but he knew he didn’t have their support if he picked Madison. Nevertheless, he declared, “I want Madi more than anything.”

Madison had other ideas, though. During their last one-on-one date, she told Peter it was time to surrender because they were too different. She wanted him to still be able to walk away from the show with what he came there for, so she chose to leave.

Peter admitted that his feelings for Madison were still present and he never would have given up on their relationship. But he still wanted to give things with Hannah Ann a try. Hannah Ann sensed something was off during their final date, and he confessed his heart was being pulled in two directions. He wanted to be certain before making a decision about a proposal and she wasn’t thrilled with his confession.

Part 2 of the Bachelor finale airs on ABC Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.