Time to unplug. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s social media activity seemingly showed signs of a split before the Bachelor in Paradise couple officially announced their breakup.

Randone, for his part, deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts in recent weeks. The 32-year-old previously took a social media break in September 2019.

“I’ve been gone for a minute but I’ve been working on myself, putting in overtime,” he wrote at the time. “Instagram can be a very toxic environment that disconnects you from your true self. Just be aware that there’s more to life than Instagram and happiness doesn’t come from social media.”

Nielson, meanwhile, last posted about Randone on January 12, sharing an ad for a fertility test. She also posted a family photo with their dogs on Christmas. The fitness coach has since shifted her Instagram account to be career-focused, giving her followers mental health tips of her own.

“Today’s motto: Take the time to breathe and appreciate the little things in life. 🌸 Double ❤️ and send to someone you love. 💌,” she wrote on February 10.

A week earlier, she shared a cryptic quote.

“Be a better you, for you,” Nielson’s January 31 post read. She added: “And just wait and see how far you’ll fly.”

Nielson and Randone, who got engaged on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot in June 2019. They announced their split nearly eight months later.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the duo said in a joint statement to Bachelor Nation on Friday, February 14. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”