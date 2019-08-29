Becca-Kufrin-Hits-Back-at-Claim-Garrett-Yrigoyen-Doesn't-'Really-Like'-Her





Hold on! Becca Kufrin fired back at a hater who questioned her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen’s feelings for her after he chose not to attend Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding.

An Instagram user sent the former Bachelorette, 29, a direct message on Instagram in response to her explanation of Garrett’s absence. “He don’t really like you or he would be with you,” the commenter said. “I’m married 36 years and we do it as a team. You need to find a man that stays by your side with special events. You look lonely. Good luck.”

Becca captioned the Thursday, August 29, screenshot: “Don’t be such a Sharon, Sharon.” She also corrected the user’s grammar, changing “don’t” to “doesn’t” in her reply.

Fans demanded answers after the reality star attended the nuptials solo during the Tuesday, August 27, episode of Bachelor in Paradise. She set the record straight on her Instagram Story.

“So many people have been DMing me about why Garrett wasn’t with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah,” she told her followers in a series of videos. “It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

The medical sales rep, 30, had a good excuse. According to the former publicist, he “had a surprise birthday party the weekend of the wedding, so he couldn’t come.”

Becca pointed out that she was “fine” with being dateless at the ceremony, which took place in June, because she was able to “catch up with people like Tia [Booth] and Kendall [Long] and Chris and Krystal and Bibiana [Julian] and all of the lovely people who I haven’t seen in a while.”

She added: “It’s OK to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes. Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to. But he’s also not with me this weekend because he’s at home with the fur baby because he’s on dad dog duty.”

Becca and Garrett got engaged during season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. The couple, who live together in San Diego, adopted a corgi earlier this month.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!