Her very own one-man show! The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin got the lap dance of a lifetime from her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, on Saturday, March 23.

The former publicist, 28, blushed as she watched her beau, 30, dance as a guest star in a Chippendales performance at Las Vegas’ Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Kufrin documented the night from start to finish on her Instagram Stories, including a pre-show workout in Yrigoyen’s dressing room.

“Yesss sweetieeee,” Kufrin captioned one Story that shows Yrigoyen stripping down to Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” as she screams from the audience. She later “apologized” for her loud squeals throughout the night. “Crushed it,” she concluded the series of Stories alongside a clip of her love laughing as he closed out the show shirtless.

The couple’s Sin City outing came a little over one week after they celebrated their first anniversary of meeting each other on The Bachelorette, which ultimately led to an engagement on the season 14 finale.

“From the pool to the pier, so much has happened in 1 year. @gy_yrigoyen, we have spent 365 days around the sun, and I can’t wait for thousands more to come,” Kufrin gushed in an Instagram post on March 15. “Who would have thought that one soccer ball-smelling mini van and a single impression rose would change our lifetimes? You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much. Thank you for this past year, thank you for simply being you. Now let’s get a puppy for that mini van already!”

Yrigoyen, meanwhile, commemorated the occasion with a picture of the first night they met on the reality show. “One year ago when I learned what the first impression rose was,” he wrote alongside the pic and added a crying-laughing and rose emoji.

Scroll down to see pictures from Yrigoyen’s time as a Chippendale!