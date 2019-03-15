This final rose is still in full bloom! Becca Kufrin reminisced about meeting fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette one year after reality TV sparks flew.

“From the pool to the pier, so much has happened in 1 year. @gy_yrigoyen, we have spent 365 days around the sun, and I can’t wait for thousands more to come,” the former Bachelorette, 28, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 15. “Who would have thought that one soccer ball-smelling mini van and a single impression rose would change our lifetimes? You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much.”

She added: “Thank you for this past year, thank you for simply being you. Now let’s get a puppy for that mini van already!”

Kufrin commemorated the special occasion with a series of photos on Instagram. In the first pic, she and Yrigoyen, 30, fish off a pier, while in the second shot, they cast their lines in the pool at the Bachelor mansion.

The reality stars got engaged during season 14 of The Bachelorette, hitting it off the first night when she gave him her first impression rose.

The couple, who moved in together earlier this year, revealed to Us Weekly in December 2018 that they “honestly” don’t “have any” wedding plans in place yet. “No dates, no months, no venue,” she admitted, as her beau added: “I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall.”

Kufrin continued: “The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks. I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

As for televised nuptials, the former publicist was hesitant, but not entirely opposed to the idea. “I think right now my mom would kill me if I did anything more on TV. She’s like, ‘Just take a break from it all,’” she noted. “We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

