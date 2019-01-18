Taking the next step. The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin is saying goodbye to her Minneapolis, Minnesota, home and hello to a new life with her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

The former Bachelorette, 28, sat among a stack of cardboard boxes as she packed up her belongings to move to California with Garrett, 29. “FedEx is apparently my new bestie and I’m having a really hard time parting with my mini microwave tv,” she said in an Instagram caption on Thursday, January 17.

She also added a video to her Instagram Story that showed her pumping air out of a bag of clothing. “Whoever invented space bags is a genius and I need to shake their hand,” she quipped.

Three days prior, Becca got sentimental thinking back on her relationship with the former medical sales rep. “I’ve been sick and packing all week for our big move and decided I needed a pick-me-up break,” she captioned a photo of Garrett kissing her on the head. “… Even in the midst of craziness, this man kept me chill and let me know everything would be okay. He still does just that. I need him right now when I’m body deep in boxes and packing tape. You’re my calm place @gy_yrigoyen.”

The former publicist then confirmed in the pic’s comments that she and Garrett are moving to California. The Nevada native added, “Can’t wait for the move! 3 more weeks and it will be our place to call home together!”

In December, Becca told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who got engaged on the Bachelorette season 14 finale in August 2018, are still in the early stages of planning their wedding. “No dates, no months, no venue,” she said. Garrett admitted, however, that he thinks the ceremony will happen in “the fall of whatever year [they] choose. He continued, “She loves the fall.”

As for a televised wedding? Becca isn’t sure. “We’ll see, I don’t know,” she told Us. “It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

Prior to her relationship with Garrett, the television personality was briefly engaged to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., who proposed to her on the season 22 finale of the show. They split after the race car driver, 37, had a change of heart and revealed he wanted to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Us Weekly broke the news that Lauren, 27, and Arie tied the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12. They are currently expecting their first child, a baby girl.

