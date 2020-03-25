Quarantine makes the heart grow fonder? Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, have become closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s just bringing us together in a different way,” Kufrin, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 24, while promoting her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

The couple, who are hunkering down at their home in Carlsbad, California, have lived together for a year and traveled with one another, but the new normal of at-home quarantining has strengthened their relationship.

“This is something that no one I think could have planned or expected and so we’re just adapting in a new way, which is really interesting,” the Minnesota native explained. “In a lifetime, you live with a partner and you never think you’re going to be locked inside with them 24/7, so it’s us learning to compromise and give each other space when we need it.”

The former Bachelorette star admitted that overall, the couple are doing well being side by side all day, every day.

“I think the thing that I’m most surprised about, in a good way, is how much he makes me laugh and how much I appreciate him during these weird, hard, scary times,” Kufrin told Us. “I’m very grateful and lucky to have him.”

The pair, who met on season 14 of the ABC dating series and got engaged during the finale in 2018, have had their fair share of annoyances with one another while stuck indoors, however.

“I can’t even sugar coat it. We’re definitely, there are moments where we kind of snap at each other,” the Bachelor Live on Tour cohost admitted. “Surprisingly, it hasn’t been as much. He has been keeping me laughing so much.”

The former reality star revealed that she was surprised that she “[enjoys] him so much more than [she] thought [she] could being locked up with a partner.”

“He just makes the best out of everything. He’s so damn funny, and so that’s nice,” she said of her love, 31. “But yes, we do get annoyed of each other. We’re trying to have our separate times even though we’re living with each other 24/7 now, but we still need our alone time.”

While at home, the lovebirds are focused on their dog, Minno, who they adopted in August 2019.

In October 2019, the podcast host told Us exclusively that she and the California native “love” their new home and were “getting settled” after adding a pup to their home. “It’s starting to feel like home,” she told Us at the time.

Kufrin revealed that once the duo purchases a home together — which is on hold right now due to coronavirus closures — they will switch gears to their wedding plans.

“I think once we buy a place and are actually settled somewhere and not just renting, we’ll probably get to that next step,” she told Us in October.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.