Sending roses! Bachelor Nation shared their love and support for Colton Underwood after he revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Bachelor star, 28, announced on Friday, March 20, that he received a positive diagnosis for the disease after being tested a few days prior and his reality TV family has his back.

“Get well man! Rest up! Keep us updated!” Blake Horstmann, who was on the former football player’s season of The Bachelorette, wrote on Underwood’s Instagram video.

Bachelor Nation villain, Luke Parker, had nothing but love for the Colorado native after learning about his health news.

“Dang man, you’re tough bro keep fighting,” Parker, 27, wrote via Instagram. “I’ll be praying for you brother!”

Underwood explained to his followers on Friday that after his symptoms started “a few days ago,” he discovered that he did have the virus and was “following the social distancing rules” in order to slow the spread among the people around him.

He added that he was home in Huntington Beach, California, at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s parents’ house and that virus is “kicking his ass.”

“I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part,” the athlete said in his video message.

The former reality TV star’s positive results came days after Randolph, 24, revealed that she got stung by a stingray and had to go to the ER for an allergic reaction.

“After 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL,” the California native captioned a video of herself in pain after the sting on Monday, March 16. “I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding.”

Underwood was by the grad student’s side every step of the way as she battled through the pain.

“Mother Nature sent us a warning shot to get back inside 😉 I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work),” he wrote via Instagram about the incident. “Cass is doing much better♥️ stay safe y’all!”

