Standing by his side. Cassie Randolph encouraged fans to stay positive after her boyfriend, Colton Underwood, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“We just got Colton’s test results back and he tested positive,” the California native, 24, explained in an Instagram Story on Friday, March 20, shortly after the former Bachelor, 28, opened up about his diagnosis. “The doctor said that he was one of three people who tested positive that day out of 20 tests that he gave, and that number is probably only gonna keep increasing.”

The grad student continued, reminding her followers of the importance of social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic. “We’re here with my family,” she explained. “We’ve been quarantining ourselves for the past week now … We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy. We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Earlier that day, Underwood took to Instagram to share his unexpected diagnosis with the world. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week,” the former football player explained. “My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today … For anyone out there that is hesitant to self-quarantine, please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home.”

After reminding Bachelor Nation fans that they have the power to “come out stronger on the other side” of the pandemic, he went into detail about some of the symptoms he experienced before being diagnosed.

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath,” the reality TV personality admitted. “I can’t go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part.”

Underwood is one of many famous faces to be facing the novel illness amid the global coronavirus scare. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood celebrities to reveal their diagnosis earlier this month, followed by a number of NBA athletes, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews, Idris Elba and Daniel Day Kim.

