Ali Fedotowsky Says It Will Be 2 Weeks Before She Gets Coronavirus Results

Take a number. Ali Fedotowsky is frustrated over how some people aren’t getting fast results from their coronavirus tests — including herself.

“I just called the place where I got my tests done to get an update and they basically said that the lab that does the tests called them to say it’s going to be two weeks for cases,” the former Bachelorette, 35, said in a video via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 17. “Which is, like, how are we supposed to stop this thing if it’s two weeks to get results?”

Fedotowsky added that she didn’t understand why the speed of people’s test results varied across the board.

“Then I watch the news and all the people talking are saying they took the test and got the results that night,” she said. “Where is the disconnect here? How can some people get results night of, how come some have to wait two weeks and how come some people can’t get them at all? So crazy.”

The former reality star — who has been self-quarantining with her husband, Kevin Manno, their daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 21 months — revealed that she is experiencing potential symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday, March 15.

“I just got tested for coronavirus. I’ve just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while and it hurts to take deep breaths,” she said via Instagram. “I’ve just been really rundown and I’ve just had some chills so I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to get checked to be safe.’”

Fedotowsky explained that she didn’t have a fever but doctors encouraged her to get a test after an X-ray of her lungs showed white spots.

“The crazy thing is actually I don’t know when I’m going to get the results because they said it could take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks. Three weeks! Hopefully that’s not the case, cause if that is the case, our healthcare system is totally messed up,” Fedotowsky said.

The former reality TV star isn’t the only celebrity who has been tested for coronavirus. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and NBA stars Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also tested for coronavirus but the 30-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist tested negative. Klum, 46, is still awaiting her test results.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.