The virus continues to spread. Kristofer Hivju revealed via Instagram on Monday, March 16, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while in his home country of Norway.

The Game of Thrones actor, 41, shared the news with his followers by posting a photo of himself and his wife, Gry Molvaer, at home.

“Greetings from Norway,” Hivju began his Instagram announcement on Monday. “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”

The Norwegian actor, who is best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series from 2013 to 2019, revealed that both he and his family are “in good health” as of now.

“I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he explained. “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

The Beck star urged his followers to be safe and look out for each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy,” he wrote. “Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

The Fate of the Furious actor is the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus. Idris Elba announced via Instagram on Monday that he also has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” the British actor tweeted. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

News of Hivju and Elba’s health scares comes days after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, confirmed that they had also tested positive for the disease while on location in Australia.

The couple revealed they had the disease on March 11, and days later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had been released from an Australian hospital on Monday. The two have gone into self-quarantine since leaving the hospital.