Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Breaking the hard news. Idris Elba admitted via Twitter that he has been self-isolating since finding out he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Luther star, 47, remained calm as he filmed himself beside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and shared the news with fans on Monday, March 16.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

Elba continued in his video, “It sucks. I’m doing OK. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately. I got results back today. This is serious. Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Elba urged fans to stay home and stay safe amid the uncertainty of the global coronavirus outbreak, with his wife visibly shaken beside him.

News of the Thor actor’s health scare comes shortly after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they had also tested positive for the disease while in Australia.

