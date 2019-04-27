The look of love! Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Morocco on Friday, April 26.

The couple wed at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, British Vogue reported. The actor, 46, and the former beauty queen, 30, beamed in photos shared by the magazine.

Dhowre chose a custom off-the-shoulder A-line Vera Wang gown for the nuptials. She later wore another specially crafted dress by the designer: a V-neck, embroidered creation accented with pearls, gemstones and couture lace. A classic updo and dangly earrings finished her look before the bride let her hair down — into a cascading ponytail, at least.

Elba, for his part, sported a bespoke Ozwald Boateng suit at the black-tie affair.

Though the duo exchanged vows on Friday, the celebration did not stop there. The night before the ceremony, family and friends took part in a dinner with a “colors of the Souk” theme at the Amanjena. Guests will continue to fete the happy couple at an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, April 27.

The Thor: Ragnarok star proposed at a screening of his film Yardie in February 2018. “Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” Rio Cinema tweeted at the time. “She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering.”

Elba drew speculation earlier this year that he and Dhowre, who met while he filmed The Mountain Between Us, were already married when he referred to her as his “wife” in an Instagram post. She later clarified that their wedding was “coming up soon.”

The Luther actor was previously married to Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for four months in 2006. He is the father of daughter Isan, 17, with Norgaard and son Winston, 5, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

