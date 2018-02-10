Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, at a screening for his new movie, Yardie, in London on Friday, February 9.

The Rio Cinema shared the engagement news on Twitter, posting a photo of the Luther star and captioning it, “Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie”

“She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering,” the venue wrote in response to a fan asking for more info.

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

One guest at the screening captured the moment on video, showing Elba getting down on one knee with a ring box as the audience responded loudly. Dhowre, 29, held her hands up to her face in surprise before the couple embraced. A rep for the actor hasn’t responded to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

The Beasts of No Nation star, 45, and the former beauty queen made their red carpet debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017 after meeting when he was filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet in Canada.

Elba, who has been married twice before, told Essence magazine in July last year that he didn’t think he would get married again. “Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

He previously dated makeup artist Naiyana Garth, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Winston. Elba also has a 16-year-old daughter, Isan, with first wife Hanne Norgaard.

