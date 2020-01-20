Big night out! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity couples looked so in love at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail were also on hand at the ceremony. After the Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, showed off her baby bump on the red carpet, she took home the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.

“Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this [award] with you,” Williams said in her acceptance speech. She went on to give credit to her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with her late ex Heath Ledger.

“And Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor — it’s another thing to be completely honest as a human being,” Williams said. “And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you. I love you and I’m coming home.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Williams and Kail are engaged and expecting their first child together.

“They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” a source told Us in December. “They would like to be married by the time that happens.”

