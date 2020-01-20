A power couple! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sizzled on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, in celebration of the Hustlers star’s first-ever SAG Awards nomination.

Lopez shared an emotional video via Twitter in December 2019 of herself reacting to her SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Hustlers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” Lopez tearfully said in the clip. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there.”

The multihyphenate continued, “Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can’t believe all this is happening. It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you very much. I feel like I already won.”

The “On the Floor” singer posted a motivational message in the caption of the video encouraging people to follow their dreams.

“Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors,” she wrote. “Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Holding back tears… means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination ♥️ it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!! #HustlersMovie #Ramona #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/fQ2sGRx0Bb — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 11, 2019

Lopez ultimately lost the category to Laura Dern for her role in Noah Baumbach‘s Marriage Story.

Rodriguez, who was also by his fiancée’s side at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, proposed to Lopez on the beach in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating. A source told Us Weekly in July 2019 that Lopez feels secure in her relationship with Rodriguez.

“Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the source revealed at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Rodriguez, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and the “Adicto” singer are the parents of 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. The Maid in Manhattan actress was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Rodriguez, for his part, was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. The pair share daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

Scroll down to see the twosome on the SAGs red carpet.