TMI alert! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out in style at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards — and got a little too personal on the red carpet.

Lopez, 50, wore a green, white and gold Valentino dress adorned with a massive bow. She was joined by her fiancé, 44, and opened up to Ryan Seacrest about the challenges of filming the summer blockbuster Hustlers without a stunt double.

“I was on a pole and I was like, ‘Please get a close-up of my face!’ I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down, make sure I made it that they don’t think it’s a stunt double. It was hard,” Lopez admitted on the carpet.

Ever the supportive fiancé, Rodriguez joked that there was one reason, in particular, he was glad Lopez took on the difficult dance moves on her own.

“The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months,” the former New York Yankee teased.

Before heading to the star-studded red carpet, Rodriguez posted a sweet video on Instagram to calm his fiancée’s nerves. “Jennifer is actually unusually nervous, she’s usually as cool as a cucumber,” he said in the video. “She’s very excited for this night.”

Lopez is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers. This is her first nomination since Selena in 1998.

The “On the Floor” singer and former MLB star began dating in February 2017. Rodriguez, who was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis until 2008, popped the question in March 2019 while the pair enjoyed a romantic tropical getaway in the Bahamas.

Before getting down on one knee, Rodriguez shared a touching message about finding The One to his Instagram Story. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be,” the quote read.

Lopez may have found her happily ever after with Rodriguez, but it took three marriages and a series of other high-profile relationships to get there. The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress was married to Ojani Noa 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez and Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 11.

Rodriguez, for his part, shares daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with Scurtis, 46. The former baseball star joked about his and Lopez’s new blended family during a November appearance on the Today show. When guest host Andy Cohen asked “who wears the pants” in their relationship, Rodriguez explained, “Before she gets home, I’m the boss … We have four kids and no one listens to Dad.”

Scroll to see the happy couple’s stunning 2020 Golden Globes looks!