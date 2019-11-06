



Alex Rodriguez joked about who’s the “boss” in his blended family with wife-to-be, Jennifer Lopez — and no, it’s not him!

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, guest cohost Andy Cohen asked the former Yankees player “who wears the pants” in the power couple’s relationship.

“Before she gets home, I’m the boss,” Rodriguez, 44, said on Wednesday, November 6. “Andy, when I get home, I’m like, ‘I’m security, I’m Uber, I’m the teacher.’”

Rodriguez added, “We have four kids and no one listens to Dad.” (Lopez is the mother of 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. A-Rod, meanwhile, shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

Rodriguez additionally praised Lopez, 50, for all that she’s accomplished as of late. “She’s just such an incredible person,” he shared. “She is so excited. Hustlers was a juggernaut. It was such a great movie and so relatable, right here in New York City. She’s doing Marry Me now.”

He also mentioned his fiancée’s upcoming Super Bowl performance with Shakira, in which he said she had “tears” upon receiving a call from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the opportunity. The retired athlete said it was Lopez’s “lifelong dream to play at the Super Bowl.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2017 that Lopez and Rodriguez struck up a romantic relationship. A-Rod popped the question in March of this year, getting down on one knee during their tropical getaway to the Bahamas. The Second Act actress flashed her massive diamond engagement ring in a romantic Instagram post, where she showed a closeup of her hand in A-Rod’s — putting all the attention on the giant sparkler.

As Us previously reported, the 15-carat emerald-cut diamond is estimated at $1.4 million.

To get their special moment just right, Rodriguez revealed that he planned out the proposal six months in advance. “It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring, but what was interesting was that, three days prior to me going down on one knee … I would rehearse three days in a row, because I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” he shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April.

Earlier that month, the “On the Floor” singer revealed what she believed was the key to making the duo’s romance work.

“It’s great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with,” she said on SiriusXM Hits 1’s “Morning Mash Up” show. “You need a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow.”