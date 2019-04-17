Alex Rodriguez took major steps to ensure that his proposal to Jennifer Lopez was picture-perfect.

“I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that, three days prior to me going down on one knee … I would rehearse three days in a row, because I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” the former baseball player, 43, revealed on the Tuesday, April 16, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, noting that he rehearsed the moment with his assistant to finalize the timing. “So one time, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was, like, 6:29 and then the third day it was raining.”

.@AROD rehearsed his proposal to @JLo to make sure everything was perfect pic.twitter.com/pyIVucWs35 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 16, 2019

Rodriguez noted that everything “worked out well” when he finally popped the question to Lopez, 49, in March after two years of dating. The World of Dance Judge opened up about the magical moment during her appearance on Elvis Duran’s radio show on April 9 and confessed that the pair haven’t started wedding planning.

“We’re not there yet. Yeah, we just got engaged. … We’ve talked vaguely about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ And things like that, but nothing is set in stone and we’re not there yet.”

Lopez also opened up about her romance with the athlete on April 3 during an interview with SiriusXM and revealed when she knew that Rodriguez was The One.

“I was very weary after everything I’ve been through,” she said of her previous marriages to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. “I don’t know. Probably about a year in, you know, I was just sussing it out until then.”

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress teased that the retired MLB star seemed “too perfect too soon,” but she “couldn’t be happier” now that they are engaged.

