Marc Anthony Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement

Marc Anthony is sharing in the excitement of ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

“Yes, of course I am!” the “You Sang to Me” crooner, 50, told Us Weekly at the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770 Order Of The Golden Sphinx gala on Monday, April 15, when asked if he is happy for the Second Act star, 49, and the former MLB star, 43. (Anthony was honored with the Order Of The Golden Sphinx award at the event, which recognizes an individual in the entertainment for their extraordinary contributions.)

Anthony and Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. The pair have remained amicable coparents, and have even been spotted together along with Lopez’s fiancé as they supported their daughter at a dance recital in June 2018.

“Familiaprimero,” Lopez captioned a picture of the blended family at the time, which also showed Rodriguez’s two daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The “Dinero” singer and the Baseball Tonight commentator — who began dating in February 2017 — announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts last month. “She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned his post, which showed the pair holding hands with Lopez’s 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring on full display.

Lopez “didn’t know” the athlete was planning on proposing during their romantic vacation to the Bahamas, an insider later told Us Weekly.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the insider told Us at the time. “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids. They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Anthony, for his part, later moved on with Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima, whom he was married to for two years before splitting in November 2016.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

