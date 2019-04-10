Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Haven’t Started Planning Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez’s next walk down the aisle won’t come anytime soon. The singer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez haven’t even started planning their wedding.

“Not yet, not yet, not yet,” Lopez, 49, told Elvis Duran on his radio show on Tuesday, April 9. “We’re not there yet. Yeah, we just got engaged, so … We’ve vaguely talked about, like, ‘Oh, when do you think?’ and things like that, but nothing is set in stone, and we’re not there yet.”

Rodriguez, 43, proposed to the “Medicine” singer a month ago, announcing the happy news with a photo of her massive diamond ring on March 9. But the newly engaged couple can hardly get a chance to see one another, let alone plan their nuptials.

“We have so much ahead of us this year,” Lopez explained on Tuesday. “He just started Sunday Night Baseball, and [doing] everything that he’s doing and he’s traveling constantly, and I just started the movie [Hustlers], and then I go on tour … Trying to even put our schedules together so we can see each other during that time is challenging.”

The World of Dance judge — who split from boyfriend Casper Smart in October 2016, four months before she started dating Rodriguez — revealed on SiriusXM last week that she didn’t know the athlete was The One until “probably about a year” into their relationship. “I was very weary after everything I’ve been through,” she said. “You know, I was just sussing it out until then.”

And though her romance with the former New York Yankees star seemed “too perfect too soon,” Lopez told SiriusXM listeners that she “couldn’t be happier” to have him as a fiancé.

Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony share two children: 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who were married from 2002 to 2008, share two daughters: Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

