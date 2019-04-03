Not taking herself too seriously! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t help but poke fun at herself as she discussed her engagement to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who will be her fourth husband.

After she was asked during a SiriusXM interview on Wednesday, April 3, when she knew the 43-year-old retired MLB star was The One, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 49, cracked up as she replied. “[You mean] to get married again?” she quipped, which led the hosts and audience to erupt in laughter.

“I was very weary after everything I’ve been through,” the World of Dance judge explained of her previous relationships with exes Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. “I don’t know. Probably about a year in, you know, I was just sussing it out until then.”

Though Lopez shared that things with Rodriguez seemed “too perfect too soon,” she revealed that the engagement happened at the exact right time.

Earlier in the interview, the Bronx native gushed that she “couldn’t be happier” with the Baseball Tonight commentator.

Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez during a romantic vacation in March. “She said yes,” the athlete simply captioned an Instagram picture at the time, which showed off the singer’s “classic emerald-cut diamond.”

Shortly after news of the pair’s engagement, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Lopez “didn’t know” her beau would propose while they were on the tropical Bahamas trip. “They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the insider told Us at the time.

As for why the time was right for the couple, who were first linked in February 2017? “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” the source added. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.” (The Second Act star shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez is dad of Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.)

