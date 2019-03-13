Keep the celebrations coming! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez concluded their engagement vacation with a memorable flight home on Tuesday, March 12.

The two were welcomed aboard a private jet with a sign that read, “She Said Yes,” that the former MLB player, 43, documented in an Instagram Story. He also shared a picture of his new fiancée, 49, beaming on the stairs of the aircraft.

Rodriguez later posted a video on his Story that showed themed desserts, including diamond-ring donuts next to a handwritten note that read, “he stepped up his game,” along with a baseball. The inflight decor also included silver “CONGRATS” balloons, and of course, champagne, for the athlete and the Second Act star to toast to their future.

Earlier that day, the happy couple shared an intimate look into their Saturday, March 9, proposal. “Locking it down,” Rodriguez captioned a series of pictures that shows the moment he got on bended knee on the beach. The former New York Yankees player and the “Jenny From the Block” songstress announced their engagement on Saturday in matching Instagram photos that show off Lopez’s estimated $1.4 million emerald-cut ring.

An insider told Us Weekly that Lopez “didn’t know” her beau of more than 2 years was planning to pop the question on their vacation.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” the source told Us.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” the insider added of Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 11, with Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Scroll down to see photos of the future spouses’ flight back to Miami!