See the Moment A-Rod Proposed to J. Lo on Bended Knee

She’s just Jenny with the rock! Now that Jennifer Lopez is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, the 49-year-old is sharing photos of the moment her fiancé got down on bended knee and brandished an enormous engagement ring to propose to her.

Lopez posted the photos in an Instagram gallery on Tuesday, March 12. In the four pics, Rodriguez, 43, kneels on a sandy beach, wearing a blue sweater and white slacks and smiling as he puts the ring on her finger. The “Amor, Amor, Amor” singer, wearing a flowing white skirt and a matching top, claps her hand to her mouth, then squats to kiss her beau.

The couple announced the happy news on Saturday, March 9, showing off an Instagram photo of the engagement ring, which is estimated at around $1.4 million. “A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape. The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity,” Brandon Hill of Chicago’s Steve Quick Jeweler told Us Weekly the following day. “It’s set in a simple but elegant solitaire mounting which will look beautiful with a wedding band next to it in the future.”

As congratulations poured in from fans and Hollywood stars alike, at least one celebrity wasn’t feeling the love. Rodriguez’s fellow MLB alum Jose Canseco accused him of cheating on Lopez with the 54-year-old’s ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the former Oakland A’s player tweeted on Sunday, March 10. “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s–t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

The accusations aren’t bothering Lopez, however. “She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, March 11. “She trusts him and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

The Second Act actress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Marc Anthony — with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme — from 2004 to 2014, and she was engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, and the former couple are the parents of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

