Soaking up every moment of their engagement bliss! Alex Rodriguez and his newly minted fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, seem to be thoroughly enjoying their post-proposal time on a romantic tropical vacation in the Bahamas.

“Paradise,” the former New York Yankees player, 43, captioned a photo on his Instagram Stories of the Second Act star, 49, looking out at a sunset on Monday, March 11. He later added a series of pictures of the pair giving their golf skills a whirl.

The fun-filled moments came just two days after Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez after more than two years of dating. “She said yes,” the athlete captioned an Instagram pic on Saturday, March 9, which showed off the “Jenny From the Block” songstress’ estimated $1.4 emerald-cut engagement ring. Lopez reciprocated the excitement by sharing the same photo on her page alongside eight heart emojis.

Though many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Gabrielle Union, Paris Hilton and more, shared their congratulations with the couple in the comments section of their posts, there was one person who was outspoken about his thoughts.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” former Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco claimed on Twitter on Sunday, March 10. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.”

However, Lopez isn’t batting an eye at Canseco’s claims. “She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “She trusts him and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

Lopez and Rodriguez are both parents of two children. The Boy Next Door actress shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The former MLB star, meanwhile, is dad of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Scroll down to see photos from the happy couple’s vacation!