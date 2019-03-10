Well, J. Lo can mark that off her wedding planning list! Ellen DeGeneres had the best response to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement news on Saturday, March 9 — and has already volunteered to be a part of their nuptials.

“Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” the talk show host, 61, wrote in the comments section of the 49-year-old Second Act star’s announcement post on Instagram in which DeGeneres was tagged in, but not A-Rod.

Lopez previously opened up to DeGeneres about her relationship with Rodriguez, 43, in November, and revealed whether they’d be walking down the aisle anytime soon, with the “Jenny From the Bronx” songstress stating, “I don’t know” at the time.

“You should, because y’all seem very happy,” the comedian replied to Lopez’s answer. DeGeneres also teased Lopez at the time, telling her the former MLB star had texted her earlier in the day to tell her the couple was set to tie the knot.

Rodriguez shared his happy news with the “Dinero” singer on Instagram earlier on Saturday, with a photo of the two holding hands, showing off his newly minted fiancée’s engagement ring. “She said yes,” he captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

Lopez and Rodriguez — who are celebrating the relationship milestone on a tropical vacation — have been dating since February 2017. In their more than two years together, both the actress and the athlete have been open about their love and blending their families.

The former New York Yankees third baseman shares two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez, meanwhile, is mom of twins Max and Emme, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“An engagement is definitely on the horizon,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

Earlier that month, Lopez’s Second Act costar Milo Ventimiglia raved over the Sunday Night Baseball contributor’s passion for his then-girlfriend.

“I met Alex before at different NBC events when I first met Jennifer. It’s nice to see a guy who is supportive of a very strong, powerful, talented woman,” the This Is Us star, 41, gushed to Us.

