



All it takes is one — and for Jennifer Lopez, that person is Alex Rodriguez.

After all of the heartbreak she endured in two decades, the 50-year-old singer believes she has found real, lasting love with the retired baseball pro. “Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Rodriguez, 43, for his part, feels the same about the Hustlers actress. “Alex is obsessed with Jennifer,” adds the source, noting that he even “positions her as a ‘gift from God.’”

Their happiness, however, isn’t propelling them to rush into marriage. The pair, who got engaged in March 2019 after more than two years together, are “of course collectively working on advancing their wedding plans,” says the source, “but it’s not the number one priority at the moment.”

For now, their main focus is their kids and their unconditional love for each other. (Lopez is the mom of 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.) “They are both very involved in their children lives,” adds the source, and “they love each other immensely, and can’t wait to bring their families closer than they already are.”

