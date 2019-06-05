He persevered! Two decades ago, Alex Rodriguez could only fantasize about a date with Jennifer Lopez — and openly spoke about his attraction to the “Medicine” songstress.

Rodriguez, 43, posted a throwback video to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, that showed a reporter asking the baby-faced baseball player in 1998 “what a dream date” with him would be. “Jennifer Lopez,” he responded without hesitation. “Hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

The MLB Tonight commentator captioned the clip, “I just had a feeling … always knew,” and the Second Act star, 49, couldn’t help but gush over her beau in the comments section.

“OMG… i love this too much,” Lopez wrote adding three hearts. Rodriguez responded to his fiancée: “When you know, you know.”

Rodriguez snagged his perfect woman in February 2017 when he and Lopez first started dating. The Miami native proposed to the singer in March during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

“They’ve talked about marriage and have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road. It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids. They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.” (Rodriguez is dad to daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis while Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony. )

Rodriguez later revealed how long it took for him to prepare for the perfect proposal.

“I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that, three days prior to me going down on one knee … I would rehearse three days in a row, because I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” he said during an April interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So one time, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was, like, 6:29 and then the third day it was raining.”

