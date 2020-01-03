Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Alex Rodriguez at Palm Springs Film Festival

The love of a lifetime. Jennifer Lopez praised her fiancé, Aaron Rodriguez, while accepting the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Thursday, January 2.

The 50-year-old actress, who was honored with the award for her role in Hustlers, shouted out her castmates and her manager, Benny Medina, before concluding her speech with a sweet message for her hubby-to-be. “And finally, my partner in life, my love, Alex Rodriguez,” Lopez said. “He makes me feel like a winner every single day, so win. Winning! I love you.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 44, began dating in 2017. The retired baseball pro popped the question two years later while the couple were on a romantic beach getaway. Rodriguez included the proposal as one of his top moments of 2019 in a YouTube video released on Tuesday, December 31. In the video, Lopez revealed the proposal was a complete surprise for her because “there was no indication” he had planned the big moment during their vacation.

“What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez captioned a preview of the video via Instagram on Tuesday. “Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.”

A source told Us Weekly in July that Lopez has no doubts about her relationship with Rodriguez. “Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the insider said at the time. The source added that Rodriguez is “obsessed with Jennifer” and “positions her as a ‘gift from God.'”

Prior to her relationship with Rodriguez, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The “On the Floor” singer and Anthony, 51, are the parents of 11-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. The former couple share daughters Natasha Alexander, 15, and Ella Alexander, 11.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Scroll down to see photos from Lopez and Rodriguez’s night out.