



Ending the year on a high note! When Alex Rodriguez looked back on his greatest memories from 2019, he naturally included his engagement to fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

In a new YouTube video, the former New York Yankees player reflected on his “beautiful memories and surprises” from this year. He kicked off the video with footage of Lopez, 50, and their blended family. This was followed by a sequential order of events that he experienced in 2019, including his participation in a Super Bowl commercial and celebrating the “On the Floor” singer’s milestone 50th birthday.

Later on in the 24-minute video, fans are given a full behind-the-scenes look at how Rodriguez’s proposal to Lopez went down. Lopez noted that “there was no indication” that he was going to propose.

“What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez, 44, captioned a snippet of his video post via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31. “Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.”

He continued, “Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey. Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!!!”

Rodriguez, who began dating Lopez in February 2017, popped the question in March while the couple were enjoying a tropical beach getaway. He proposed with a massive, 15 carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which Us Weekly confirmed is estimated at about $1.4 million.

Earlier this year, Lopez spoke exclusively to Us about her romance with Rodriguez. “We just support each other,” she said in February. “It’s just how we do it.”

The retired athlete opened up about what can be expected of the lovebirds’ nuptials during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in September. While he didn’t reveal too much, he did express his excitement to wed the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer.

“I can just tell you that we’re enjoying the process so much, and Jennifer is such an amazing producer,” he explained at the time. “I always say that she’s a 10 performer, a triple threat at many things. But she’s even a better producer — I mean, curating things … she has fun. When she tells me to show up, I’ll be there.”

The Hustlers star was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony, 51, share 11-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel.

Rodriguez, for his part, was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They share daughters Natasha Alexander, 15, and Ella Alexander, 11.