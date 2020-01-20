On the mend. Scarlett Johansson stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG awards with her fiancé, Colin Jost, on Sunday, January 19 — just two days after canceling her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival due to a “violent illness.”

Johansson, 35, looked chic in a low-cut green Armani Privé gown that matched 37-year-old Jost’s classic black suit and tie. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the actress didn’t “look sick” and that she and Jost were “smiling and laughing together” as they walked down the red carpet. The duo seemed to be in sync as Johansson “looked back at Colin” before doing an interview.

The Lost in Translation star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit and Best Actress for Marriage Story at the SAGs, skipped the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, January 17, because she was feeling under the weather. The Oscar nominee was honored with the Outstanding Performer Award during the ceremony.

“I am so saddened that I cannot be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar Hotel for the theater,” Johansson said in a statement read on her behalf by the film festival’s executive director Roger Durling. “I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor and to not be here on stage with Adam [Driver] is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

Johansson has not disclosed the details of her illness but appeared to be in good health during the SAGs red carpet pre-show where she revealed that Jost has a little-known special talent.

“He makes great cocktails,” she shared.

The Avengers: Endgame star and Jost began dating in 2017 before the Saturday Night Live star popped the question in May 2019. Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019 that Jost “killed it” with his proposal.

“He did like a whole James Bond situation,” she recalled. “He’s got a lot behind that news desk. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

She added, “It was a very special moment. I think more than anything when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you and that is just is a lovely, special thing.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and the french journalist share daughter Rose, 6.

Scroll down to see pictures of Johansson and Jost’s sizzling night out.