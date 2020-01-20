Already a winner! Michelle Williams, who is pregnant with her second child, put her love and her baby bump on display alongside new fiancé Thomas Kail at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19.

Williams, 39, took home the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. She already won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her work in the FX show.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Kail, 42, made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on January 5. They held hands as they posed for photos, and she mostly kept her growing baby bump under wraps.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that Williams and the producer are engaged and expecting their first child together. She is already the mother of daughter Matilda, 14, with her late ex, Heath Ledger.

The Blue Valentine star secretly married Phil Elverum in July 2018, but they split in April 2019. The director, for his part, wed actress Angela Christian in 2006. According to a source, the two were attached when they met on the set of Fosse/Verdon.

“It’s messy behind the scenes,” the insider told Us earlier this month, noting that Williams and Kail “fell hard and fast for each other” after their splits from their spouses.

Nevertheless, the duo are looking forward to their future as a new family. “They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world,” a source said. “They would like to be married by the time that happens.”

Williams gushed over Kail and her daughter in her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. “Tommy and Matilda, I can’t wait to come home to you,” she expressed. The Oscar nominee also discussed her right “to choose when to have children and with whom” and “live a life of [her] own making.”

Earlier in the evening, an eyewitness revealed that “Michelle and Thomas were holding hands” as they walked into the ceremony, while her best friend Busy Philipps “seemed completely comfortable with the two of them even though she was the third wheel.”

Scroll down to see Williams at the SAG awards.