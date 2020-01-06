Date night! Pregnant Michelle Williams and her fiancé, Thomas Kail, had a night to remember at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actress, 39, arrived at the Sunday, January 5, awards show with her baby bump covered in an orange Louis Vuitton gown with a blue shoulder detail and Tiffany & Co jewelry. Not only did the Dawson’s Creek alum make her red carpet debut with Kail, 42, in the stunning maternity look, but she posed for pictures with her best friend, Busy Philipps, as well. The Cougar Town alum, 40, rocked a glittery maroon gown by Monique Lhuillier and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

“Michelle, Busy and Thomas walked in together” around 4:15 p.m., an insider told Us Weekly exclusively of the couple. “Michelle and Thomas were holding hands and Busy seemed completely comfortable with the two of them even though she was the third wheel.” Around 4:50 p.m., Busy was whispering to them and Thomas held her purse and helped her get out her phone.”

News broke last week that Williams and the Hamilton director are engaged and expecting their first child together, eight months after she split from husband Phil Elverum. (She and late Heath Ledger welcomed their daughter, Matilda, now 14, in 2005.)

The Montana native spoke about her right “to choose when to have children and with whom” and “live a life of [her] own making,” while accepting her second Golden Globe on Sunday, this time for her role in Fosse/Verdon. Kail directed five of the FX show’s eight episodes.

“It has been hard,” the Emmy winner told Us and other reporters of speaking so honestly in her acceptance speech. “It’s my nature to be a shy person. But I’m about to turn 40 and I realized that over a great span of time, I’ve changed and I’ve become stronger and become more able and I found my voice and I wanted to be able to use it. Because I know that other people use their voice [and] they know a difference it’s made in life. I also feel like at this age and where I am my life, I have so much to give, and it would be negligent of me to not try from this position to hand back everything that was handed over to me.”

When it comes to the future of her career, the Oscar nominee added that she has “a little time to take off.” After that, she wants to “do another play.”

Following her win, Williams got her trophy engraved at the HFPA Viewing Afterparty at 7:44 p.m. While waiting, the Greatest Showman star was given a gift bag and HFPA slippers. “Thank you,” she gushed. “Pregnant, need slippers!”

