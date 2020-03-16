Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Was Tested for Coronavirus, Awaiting Results

Playing it safe. Ali Fedotowsky revealed she is waiting for the results of her coronavirus test after experiencing some potential symptoms.

“I just got tested for coronavirus. I’ve just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while and it hurts to take deep breaths,” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette told her Instagram followers on Sunday, March 15. “I’ve just been really rundown and I’ve just had some chills so I just thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to get checked to be safe.’”

Fedotowsky, who shares daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 21 months, with husband Kevin Manno, has been self-quarantining with her family. She noted on Sunday that her 65-year-old mother is set to come stay with her and she wants to be sure it’s safe.

“No fever so I feel pretty strongly that I don’t have it but the doctor and urgent care felt the safe thing to do would be to get tested since the X-ray of my lungs showed white spots,” the reality TV personality explained. “The crazy thing is actually I don’t know when I’m going to get the results because they said it could take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks. Three weeks!”

She added: “Hopefully that’s not the case, cause if that is the case, our healthcare system is totally messed up.”

Fedotowsky concluded that she felt better on Sunday than she did on Saturday, March 14, but wanted to encourage people to “take this seriously.”

“Do not go out. Don’t go out to restaurants and bars, self-quarantine if you can,” she pleaded. “Social distance. Just please, please, please take this seriously and, of course, wash your hands.”

The COVID-19 outbreak, also known as coronavirus, has led major cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, to shut down bars, restaurants and schools as the virus spreads. Fedotowsky isn’t the only star who may have been affected by the infection. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert and Olga Kurylenko have all tested positive for coronavirus.