Taking precautions. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, are staying apart while they wait for their coronavirus test results, but they’ve found a way to keep close — kissing through glass.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, posted a video of herself kissing Kaulitz, 30, through a window via Instagram on Saturday, March 14.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.”

She added, “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities.”

Klum left the set of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, March 10, after she reportedly felt “physically ill.” Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet filled in for her during a recent taping of the reality competition series which also includes judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram on Friday, March 13, to describe her symptoms, which included “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, [and] runny nose.” However, Klum explained that she wasn’t able to know for certain if she contracted COVID-19 because there weren’t any tests available at the time.

“I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect other people,” Klum said. “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe everyone, stay home if you don’t feel good.”

Klum isn’t the only celebrity choosing to self-quarantine. Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga and Serena Williams have all announced that they are isolating themselves amid the widespread coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 11.