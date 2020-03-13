Safety first? Heidi Klum complained that she hasn’t been able to be tested for coronavirus after showing symptoms amid the global outbreak.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, reportedly left filming of the reality competition after falling “physically ill” on Tuesday, March 10. The next day, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the show would go on without Klum, with Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet filing in during a recent taping.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13, the former Project Runway host described experiencing symptoms that included “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, [and] runny nose.” Klum went on to reveal that she made the choice to self-quarantine so as not to put her coworkers at risk, but that she hasn’t had any luck confirming whether or not she contracted COVID-19.

“I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home to not infect other people,” she said in the video. “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test but there just isn’t one here. I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe everyone, stay home if you don’t feel good.”

Klum’s confession comes two days after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus while Hanks, 63, was filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. The Sleepless in Seattle star took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to reassure fans that he and his wife, 63, were able to get the medical attention they needed.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote at the time. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive … The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Keeping his promise, Hanks touched base with his fans once more the next day and thanked them for their kind words of support throughout their health scare.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” Hanks explained. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”