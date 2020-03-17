The NBA is suspended, but the coronavirus has already begun to spread. Kevin Durant, who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets, revealed he was tested positive on Tuesday, March 17.

Four players in total tested positive. While names were not released, Durant, 31, revealed to The Atlantic that although he was not suffering from any symptoms, he did have the coronavirus.

“Everyone be careful. Take care of yourself and quarantine,” the two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP native said. “We’re going to get through this.”

The team also released a statement, revealing that all four players are isolated and being cared for by team physicians.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the team said in a statement via Twitter. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons were the first three NBA stars to reveal the diagnosis.

On March 11, the NBA suspended the duration of the season, which was the beginning of the many cancelations in the sports world. College basketball canceled the March Madness tournament, the National Hockey League suspended play, the WWE canceled Wrestlemania and Major League Baseball pushed back the start of the 2020 season.