Colton Underwood Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

It’s been a rough week for Colton Underwood. The former Bachelor revealed he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, March 20.

“We got this,” the 28-year-old reality TV star alongside a video of him addressing fans via Instagram. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today.”

Underwood went on to encourage his followers to take the virus seriously.

“For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” he wrote. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

In the video he shared, Underwood, who is quarantining at Cassie Randolph’s family’s home in Huntington Beach, California, added that coronavirus is “kicking his ass.”

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath,” he said. “Or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part.”

Days before Underwood confirmed his positive results, Randolph revealed she got stung by a stingray on the beach in California.

“Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday,” the grad student captioned a video of herself wincing in pain. “After 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL.”

Randolph, who had an allergic reaction, revealed she ended up in the emergency room.

“Ended up in the ER after getting hives and my entire leg was swelling,” she wrote. “I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding.”

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba were among the first Hollywood actors to confirm that they have the viral infection.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.