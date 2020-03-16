Trouble in paradise? The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph got stung by a stingray after venturing out to the beach in California amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former reality TV star, 24, shared a video with her fans after spending Sunday, March 15, in a lot of pain due to a stingray sting, which led to her going to the emergency room.

“Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday,” Randolph wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 16. “After 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL.”

The California native explained that her brother had been stung in the past, so she “knew what to do” when it happened, but she didn’t expect to have an allergic reaction to the venom.

“I spent 5 hours in excruciating pain,” she wrote, noting that the video she shared features her boyfriend, Colton Underwood, trying his best to distract her with a game of UNO.

She added: “Ended up in the ER after getting hives and my entire leg was swelling. I’m fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding.”

Randolph, who is a surfer and was in Huntington Beach, California, when the incident took place, told her followers that the “most ironic” part of the day was when she arrived at the hospital and it had what looked like stingray artwork on the floor.

According to the grad student, the lifeguard warned of stingrays in the area while she was on the beach, which she admitted she will listen to next time.

After thanking her family for taking care of her, Randolph gave a shout-out to Underwood, 28, for “offering to suck the venom out of my foot even though I wanted to kill you in that moment.”

The former football player shared his account of the day with his social media followers as well on Monday.

“While we were in isolation yesterday we decided to take a quick trip to the ocean and swim. It was cut short after a sting ray stung @cassierandolph in the foot,” he wrote via Instagram. “Mother Nature sent us a warning shot to get back inside 😉 I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work). Thank you all for your prayers and concerns… after about 5 hours of pain and a weird reaction to the venom.”

He concluded: “Cass is doing much better ♥️ stay safe y’all!”

Before the incident, Randolph wished her followers a “happy social distancing” day via Instagram.

She shared a picture of herself hugging her boyfriend, who she met on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019.