Who’s ready for a road trip? Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen enjoyed some time in nature as fiancée Becca Kufrin shut down speculation that the two are headed for a split.

“On the road again…” Yrigoyen, 31, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, August 6, alongside footage from his drive to Nevada.

Three days earlier, the reality star shared snapshots of a visit to the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California. “I fernly beleaf I had a fintastic time with my birches in the mountains,” he teased via Instagram. “Qualitree time together is what I look forward to most…”

While Yrigoyen spends time in the great outdoors, Kufrin, 30, has taken to defending the couple’s relationship on social media after “interesting” reports that they had called off their relationship. Eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans have been spotting the signs that Kufrin and her fiancé have seemingly hit a rough patch as they’ve been spending time apart during the coronavirus pandemic. Fueling speculation even further, Kufrin has been spotted without her engagement ring and the California native recently deleted his “Becca Spills” highlight reel from his Instagram account.

In June, Yrigoyen sparked controversy after posting a lengthy Instagram message in support of police officers amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. The former Bachelorette later addressed his comments during an emotional episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which she cohosts with Rachel Lindsay.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” Kufrin asserted at the time. “What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with.”

One week later, the Minnesota native told “curious” podcast listeners that she wasn’t certain about where her relationship with Yrigoyen stood. “All I can say right now is I don’t know,” she admitted. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

As fans continued to speculate about Kufrin’s engagement, she shut down “disappointed” commenters on Instagram who thought she was about to “self-destruct” in her relationship.

“OMG please write an advice book for all of us girls who apparently can’t handle ourselves in our own relationships,” she replied in July. “We definitely need a man to tell us how to act.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen met while filming season 14 of The Bachelorette, which aired in the spring of 2018. The duo got engaged during the finale. Since sparking split rumors, the Bachelor alum has been spotted at La Quinta Resort, where current Bachelorettes Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams have been filming their journeys.

