Not here for the haters. Becca Kufrin has been open about her relationship ups and downs with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, but that doesn’t mean she’s OK with the world criticizing her.

On Sunday, July 19, the former Bachelorette, 30, posted a photo holding her niece via Instagram and was flooded with negative comments.

“So disappointed in you,” one follower wrote. The reality star was quick to reply, writing, “I’m SO sorry that by me spending an afternoon with my niece makes you upset.”

When another commented, “Some girls just self destruct in relationships,” Kufrin responded again.

“OMG please write an advice book for all of us girls who apparently can’t handle ourselves in our own relationships,” the publicist responded. “We definitely need a man to tell us how to act.”

Kufrin traveled to Minnesota then Wisconsin without Yrigoyen, 31. On Saturday, July 18, he shared that he was attending a friend’s wedding in California. However, the pair have been commenting on each other’s Instagram photos although they’ve physically been separated.

In June, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host opened up about Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Although she explained at the time that she doesn’t believe his support was meant “in a malicious way,” it still affected her.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” Kufrin said on the June 16 episode. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Earlier this month, the Bachelor alum shared that while she “started 2020 on a high” in her career, she was in “a completely different mindset” then, compared to where she is at now.

“With everything happening, I feel like I’m being tested. I’m learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I’ve never had before in my life,” she told cohost Rachel Lindsay during the July 7 “Bachelor Happy Hour” episode. “Good days, bad days, thank god for [my dog] Minno because she keeps me sane. She is like my therapy pet.”