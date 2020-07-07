Staying strong. Becca Kufrin reflected about the first half to 2020 during her latest podcast episode and didn’t hold back about her struggles.

“I mean 2020 for me personally — and I think for a lot of people in not only our country but our world — it’s testing us and there are so many different factors,” she began during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast released on Tuesday, July 7. “COVID is still a thing and because everything else that’s taking place is at the forefront, sometimes I forget, like, ‘Oh, my God. We’re living through a quarantine and this shutdown and people are dying.’ Like, there’s so much going on in this year.”

Last month, Kufrin, 30, opened up about her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen‘s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement and admitted that his comments impacted their lives at home.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture,” she said at the time. “For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

During Tuesday’s episode, the former Bachelorette explained that she “started 2020 on a high” in her career.

“It was easy sailing and now I look back just to a couple of months ago and I feel like I was at a totally different place in my life, like, a completely different mindset,” the publicist shared. “With everything happening, I feel like I’m being tested. I’m learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I’ve never had before in my life. And so yeah, good days, bad days, thank god for [my dog] Minno because she keeps me sane. She is like my therapy pet.”

She continued: “You want to try to put on a brave face, but I think I’m learning that that’s not the case. This is not the year to do that and to pretend everything’s perfect. So just going through the motions. Thank god I have a great support group and friends and family but I’m learning a lot. 2020, it’s been a lot. But I look at it as, I would never want to not do 2020 for as many crazy things that have happened. So that’s kind of where I am.”

Yrigoyen, 31, and Kufrin got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018. The pair also spent the 4th of July weekend apart, with her being back in Minnesota with her family and her dog.