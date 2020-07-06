While some couples reunited over the holiday weekend, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen did not watch the fireworks together — and Bachelor Nation took notice.

The 30-year-old former Bachelorette and dog Minno took off for a trip without Yrigoyen, 31, on June 29. Days later, he shared photos from his 4th of July celebration with his family.

“Happy 4th of July. Teaching the little guy what our flag stands for 🇺🇸,” Yrigoyen captioned a photo with his nephew on Saturday, July 4, via Instagram. “The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies. The stars represent the 50 states of the Union. (red) symbolizes hardiness and valor, (white) symbolizes purity and innocence, and (blue) represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.”

Kufrin subsequently took to the comments section of his post, writing, “I just wanna eat those cheeks.”

Bachelor Nation was quick to respond to Kufrin’s remark, asking for an update on her relationship with Yrigoyen. The twosome, who got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018, sparked split speculation last month after the former publicist recorded an emotional podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay about Yrigoyen’s public support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with,” Kufrin told Lindsay on June 9. “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

A week later, Kufrin apologized to Lindsay, the first and only Black Bachelorette, for trying to defend Yrigoyen.

“I want to say to our listeners out there — because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions — for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Kufrin admitted on “Bachelor Happy Hour” on June 16. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Yrigoyen, for his part, has maintained that he believes he can support police and the Black Lives Matter movement. He sent Kufrin public support after her initial podcast episode with Lindsay last month.

“Love you Becca, it’s unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions,” he wrote on June 9 via Instagram. “It’s OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it’s how you feel. Don’t let people take away how you truly feel. Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you’re wonderful. If we can’t all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!”