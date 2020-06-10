Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay didn’t hold back while discussing Garrett Yrigoyen’s social media activity amid the Black Lives Matter movement — and now the season 14 Bachelorette’s fiancée is weighing in on their emotional episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“Love you Becca, it’s unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions,” Yrigoyen commented on Kufrin’s Instagram post about the Tuesday, June 9, episode. “It’s OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it’s how you feel. Don’t let people take away how you truly feel. Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you’re wonderful. If we can’t all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!”

Kufrin, 30, and Yrigoyen, 31, got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018. After he posted a lengthy caption supporting officers as protests against systemic racism and police brutality continue across the country, Lindsay, 35, called him out during her podcast with Kufrin for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He posted a black box. He never said ‘black lives matter.’ He posted fists of every color, which to me is like, ‘Everybody, all lives.’ And then the very next post is the thin blue line with a heartfelt, thought-out caption that he said with his chest. And to me, that is what you feel and that is what you believe. I don’t think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is what the problem is,” the season 13 Bachelorette said on Tuesday’s podcast before getting emotional.

Lindsay continued: ”I don’t understand why you say, ‘It wasn’t malicious’ or ‘I’m just now understanding things.’ You have to admit that you made a choice to not see it. … A message [that] Garrett posted totally contradicts the movement that we’re trying to push forward. And to see so many people ‘like’ it … the thinking that Garrett has is a bigger problem.”

Kufrin, for her part, made it clear that she didn’t “align with” or “agree with” Yrigoyen’s recent social media activity.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she told Lindsay. “I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”