Becca Kufrin and Bekah Martinez‘s friendship just got complicated. The season 14 Bachelorette’s fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, fired back at Martinez after she criticized his support for police amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yrigoyen, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, to express his support for officers as people around the country protest against systemic racism and police brutality.

“I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” he captioned a photo of a black square with a blue line through it. “It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. … We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.”

Yrigoyen added cops are “still humans with raw emotion” who “make mistakes.”

Martinez, 25, was quick to comment on the post.

“Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform,” she replied. “Black people don’t choose to be black. Big difference. Also ‘the more brutality they face the more on edge they become’ … that’s scary as f—k. Wow wow wow. So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed.”

Along with a screenshot of her comment, Yrigoyen subsequently declared that Martinez was “no longer invited over” to his home with Kufrin, 30.

“I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me…needless to say you never got to know me, still don’t know me, and you’re no longer invited over,” he wrote. “P.S. I was advised to not post my caption with my black square …as I had written a message about peace, racism, and change … because I believe BLM is important, I still got ridiculed. I’m also showing my love & support for others at this time as well, and still get ridiculed. Doesn’t make me a racist nor does it take away from BLM. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all.”

Back in 2018 when Yrigoyen was competing for Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette, he came under fire for “liking” offensive posts mocking Parkland shooting survivors, immigration and members of the LGBTQ community. He later apologized.

After Yrigoyen and Martinez’s initial exchange, he returned to Instagram to share their private messages.

“Lmao definitely not my words,” Martinez wrote to Yrigoyen. “I said ‘tell garrett I’m sorry I gave him so much s—t’ and at the time I meant it because I thought you actually cared about changing.”

He replied, “What is wrong with supporting Black Lives and Cops at the same time? I have grown and become more educated in the past two years. If you saying by me posting that and supporting everyone isn’t change … then what about you jumping to conclusions and running your thumbs on my page, AGAIN, has changed?”

She later revealed that she donated $1,000 to the National Police Accountability Project in Yrigoyen’s name.

Kufrin, for her part, revealed on Thursday, June 4, that she was recording a podcast episode about the “country’s current state” with her friend and cohost Rachel Lindsay.

“Many conversations are being had, between friends, family members, Garrett and podcast crew alike,” she added on Friday. “Because I’m silent on my IG right now doesn’t mean I’m silent in my life.”