It’s been less than three years since fans met Bekah Martinez on season 22 of The Bachelor, but the 25-year-old has come along way since competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on the ABC dating series.

“When I think about how it was almost three years ago, that’s mind-blowing to me,” Martinez says on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “It feels like forever and yesterday at the same time.”

Fans of The Bachelor may recall that Luyendyk Jr.’s season ended in dramatic fashion — and at the time, Martinez wasn’t afraid to call out the 38-year-old former race car driver for dumping winner Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“I talked a lot of s—t on Arie and Lauren after they got together after he dumped Becca, but obviously they’re really happy,” she admits on the Tuesday, May 12, podcast episode, noting she reached out to Burnham, 28, to apologize. “I definitely regret saying so many awful things because obviously they’re so sweet and happy together now and they have their little family.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, who wed in 2019, share daughter Alessi, 11 months.

“She was very sweet about it,” Martinez explains. “I definitely said a lot of things about different people that I would probably take back at this point. And I think there does get to be a certain period in time where it’s like water on the bridge.”

Martinez adds that she loves seeing the women from her season become mothers.

“I love following along,” she says. “And now Jenna [Cooper] from my season is about to have a baby, so she’ll be the third one. We’re a very fertile bunch. It’s fun to see.”

Martinez, for her part, is gearing up to welcome baby No. 2 with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. The reality personality, who already shares 15-month-old daughter Ruth with Leonard, has been open about how her first pregnancy was unplanned.

“I guess this goes without saying but It’s so stressful to get pregnant with someone that you’ve only known for three months, and you’re figuring out who this person is during the pregnancy,” she tells Us. “Luckily, I figured out that I was with a really great person and a really great partner and father. But navigating all that was really, really difficult and not fun. And both of us weren’t even sure if we wanted to be with each other, all that kind of stuff. And then this time around, you know, we love each other.”

For more from Martinez — including if she ever planned to go on Bachelor in Paradise — listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.